Chrissy Teigen Roasts Melania Trump’s Choice of Gardening Shoes

Nobody is safe from Chrissy Teigen’s sharp Twitter quips. Her latest target? The first lady herself.

The model-slash-author resurfaced in an image dating back to Sept. 22, 2017, when Melania Trump was pictured in the White House’s Kitchen Garden during a harvesting and planting event with students from the local chapter of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

The first lady made headlines for wearing a Balmain button-down tartan shirt that originally sold for $1,380 on Net-a-Porter. (It’s now sold out and selling for $690.) She paired the outdoorsy piece with a pair of very clean Converse sneakers, which Teigen made sure to point out on the social media platform.

“These look exactly like my workout soles,” she wrote. “Because I work out as much as this chick gardens.”

these look exactly like my workout soles. because i work out as much as this chick gardens pic.twitter.com/s2mwLKRK7b — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 31, 2018

Although they’re advertised on the Converse website as “go-with-everything go-to” shoes, frequent gardeners often opt for boots or clogs that are both waterproof and dirt resistant. By way of comparison, former first lady Michelle Obama has been spotted in both sneakers and boots while gardening.

First Lady Michelle Obama in her last White House vegetable garden harvest in October 2016. CREDIT: Shutterstock

It’s not the first time Trump’s footwear has been the subject of criticism. Arriving in Texas to visit flood zones affected by Hurricane Harvey last year, the former model inspired a torrent of comments after she was photographed in 4-inch Manolo Blahnik stilettos.

