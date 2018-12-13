Sign up for our newsletter today!

Chrissy Teigen’s 7-Month-Old Son Miles Rocks Baby Jordans in Adorable New Photo With Sister Luna

By Allie Fasanella
chrissy teigen, miles legend
Chrissy Teigen with her son, Miles, in New York.
Chrissy Teigen’s son Miles may only be seven months old, but he’s already proving that he has an above-average shoe game.

This was put on display in an adorable new photo that the cookbook author posted on Instagram yesterday. In the image, her little man is seen wearing black and red Air Jordan high-top sneakers with a white Tommy Hilfiger T-shirt and blue striped jeans. Teigen simply captioned the sweet snap, “Kicks.”

KICKS @bumper3077

Miles’ 2-year-old sister Luna, who can be seen alongside her mom in the season five trailer for “Lip Sync Battle,” also appeared in the shot, looking already dressed in all black.

More than a few of Teigen’s followers commented that Luna and Miles share an incredible resemblance to their famous parents. Kris Jenner wrote, “This looks like mini Chrissy and John.” Meanwhile, Katie Couric quipped, “Omg Little John!”

Less than a week ago, the Teigen shared another picture, this time of Luna, sporting her own cute red sneakers with a black tutu dress.

toons!

