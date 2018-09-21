Chrissy Teigen Stomps Out in a Flirty Red Dress and Thigh-High Suede Boots on Promo Tour

Chrissy Teigen is seen wearing red and black with over-the-knee, suede boots in New York, Sept. 20.

Chrissy Teigen is making her rounds promoting her new cookbook and collab with Target, and she looks mighty good doing it.

Yesterday, the mom-of-two strutted out of her New York apartment wearing a high-low red dress (a potential color homage to Target’s signature red logo) with a sharp, black blazer.

Chrissy Teigen is seen wearing red and black with over-the-knee, suede boots in New York, Sept. 20. CREDIT: Splash

A close-up of Chrissy Teigen’s over-the-knee boots. CREDIT: Splash

For footwear, Teigen had on a pair of thigh-high boots. These boots are everything you could ever need in a statement shoe – over-the-knee, suede, high-heeled and pointed-toe.

The 32-year-old model’s second cookbook released this week, titled “Cravings: Hungry for More.” She shared the cover art on her Instagram, captioning it “happy birthday, you perfect little book you!!! #CRAVINGS2 is OUT!!”

Teigen released her first cookbook in February 2016.

The TV personality has been spotted out and about this week on her promotional tour for the cookbook as well as her Target collaboration. The Chrissy x Target collection releases Sept. 30 and features all new kitchen and cookware products.

