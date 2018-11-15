Chrissy Teigen Totes Baby Miles in the Chicest Winter-Ready Outfit

Chrissy Teigen with her son, Miles, in New York.

Chrissy Teigen was snapped on mom duty yesterday in a chic all-black look.

The model-turned-cookbook author was spotted leaving the New York apartment she shares with husband John Legend toting their adorable son, Miles Theodore Stephens. Teigen was dressed in head-to-toe black wearing a long coat over a simple top, skinny jeans and leather booties.

Chrissy Teigen wearing an all-black look in New York with her son, Miles. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 32-year-old “Lip Sync Battle” personality chose a pair of classic pointy black leather ankle booties with a sleek stiletto heel for the outing. The style seamlessly complemented her winter-ready ensemble, which she topped off with reflective oversized sunglasses.

Meanwhile, her little man, who bears a striking resemblance to his musician dad, looked cozy in a white knit outfit and socks. Despite the temperature rapidly dropping in NYC, the nearly 6-month-old tot didn’t appear fazed by the cold.

Chrissy Teigen spotted leaving her NYC apartment on Nov. 14. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Days prior, Teigen shared a sweet photo of Miles posing with his dad. The two are surrounded by toy bears in the shot.

The family was in town for Monday night’s 2018 Glamour of the Year Awards, at which Legend presented Teigen with an award and gave an emotional speech.

