Chrissy Teigen’s Leggiest Red Carpet Looks Through the Years

Chrissy Teigen is a red carpet pro, frequently making appearances either solo or alongside husband John Legend. One of her go-to looks is a gown with a thigh-high slit, paired with strappy sandals.

Since Teigen turns 33 today, we’re celebrating by looking back at some of her leggiest red carpet looks through the years.

One leggy moment came at the 2017 Academy Awards, where Teigen created a meme-able moment when a camera zoomed in on her and caught her asleep in her chair. The star sported an elegant white Zuhair Murad gown with delicate gold beading and a floor-length cape. The gown’s thigh-high slit showed off a pair of soaring gold sandals.

Chrissy Teigen wears gold leather sandals on the red carpet at the 2017 Oscars. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The “Lip Sync Battle” co-host has continued her streak of pairing leggy dresses with heels into 2018. At the GQ Men of the Year Awards in London this September, the actress wore a metallic fringed Labourjoisie gown with strappy blush-colored sandals as she posed alongside husband John Legend.

Chrissy Teigen at the GQ Men of the Year Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The “Sports Illustrated” model pulled off her leggiest ensemble to date at the 2016 American Music Awards. She hit the red carpet in a Yousef Akbar gown with dangerously high slits on both sides. Completing her look was a pair of strappy Dsquared2 sandals with gold-tone embellishments.

Chrissy Teigen at the 2016 AMAs. CREDIT: Shutterstock

