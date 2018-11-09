Chrissy Teigen’s $2,000 LBD & Crystal Sandals Stole the Show at the Innovator Awards

Chrissy Teigen nailed a classic LBD look last night at the Innovator Awards in NYC, stealing the show. The mom of two was glowing on the red carpet alongside husband John Legend — she wore a black velvet minidress with a pair of eye-catching statement sandals.

Teigen chose an Alexandre Vauthier fall ’18 design featuring retro puffed sleeves, a plunging off-the-shoulder neckline and a thigh-skimming hem. The curve-hugging dress from the French designer, which highlighted her tanned legs, retails for $2,059.

Strappy black satin crystal-embellished sandals from Tom Ford’s fall ’18 collection, which were a nod to Los Angeles’ glamorous ’80s fashion scene, seamlessly complemented her outfit. The style, boasting crossover ankle straps and double toe straps adorned with sparkling crystals, also comes with a 4-inch stiletto heel.

The model-turned-cookbook author expertly pulled things together by adding a $2,000 Judith Leiber Couture black clutch bag, a glistening necklace to match her shoes and a pair of diamond stud earrings.

Chrissy Teigen posing with John Legend at the 2018 Innovator Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up look at Chrissy Teigen wearing black crystal satin sandals from Tom Ford’s fall ’18 collection. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For more of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s best red carpet moments, check out the gallery.

Want more?

Chrissy Teigen Uses Off-White x Jimmy Choo Boots to Piece Together the Ideal Fall Uniform

Chrissy Teigen’s Look Has Us Wondering, Are Knee-High Boots Back?