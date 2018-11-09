Sign up for our newsletter today!

Chrissy Teigen’s $2,000 LBD & Crystal Sandals Stole the Show at the Innovator Awards

By Allie Fasanella
Chrissy Teigen nailed a classic LBD look last night at the Innovator Awards in NYC, stealing the show. The mom of two was glowing on the red carpet alongside husband John Legend — she wore a black velvet minidress with a pair of eye-catching statement sandals.

Teigen chose an Alexandre Vauthier fall ’18 design featuring retro puffed sleeves, a plunging off-the-shoulder neckline and a thigh-skimming hem. The curve-hugging dress from the French designer, which highlighted her tanned legs, retails for $2,059.

chrissy teigen, Alexandre Vauthier off-the-shoulder minidress, tom ford crystal satin sandals, innovator awards
Chrisy Teigen wearing a black velvet Alexandre Vauthier off-the-shoulder minidress with Tom Ford sandals.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Strappy black satin crystal-embellished sandals from Tom Ford’s fall ’18 collection, which were a nod to Los Angeles’ glamorous ’80s fashion scene, seamlessly complemented her outfit. The style, boasting crossover ankle straps and double toe straps adorned with sparkling crystals, also comes with a 4-inch stiletto heel.

The model-turned-cookbook author expertly pulled things together by adding a $2,000 Judith Leiber Couture black clutch bag, a glistening necklace to match her shoes and a pair of diamond stud earrings.

chrissy teigen, john legend, 2018 Innovator Awards
Chrissy Teigen posing with John Legend at the 2018 Innovator Awards.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
chrissy teigen, tom ford fall 2018 collection, crystal satin sandals
A close-up look at Chrissy Teigen wearing black crystal satin sandals from Tom Ford’s fall ’18 collection.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

