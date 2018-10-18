Sign up for our newsletter today!

Chrissy Teigen’s Look Has Us Wondering, Are Knee-High Boots Back?

By Samantha McDonald
Samantha McDonald

Samantha McDonald

More Stories By Samantha

View All
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Red Carpet Style
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Red Carpet Style
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Red Carpet Style
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Red Carpet Style
View Gallery 11 Images

As the seasons change, so do wardrobes — and with fall officially here, we’re taking stock of shoes that not only keep us warm but also ensure we look chic 24/7.

Enter the knee-high boot, which was recently spotted on Chrissy Teigen.

Chrissy Teigen looks stunning as she is spotted exiting from Madeo restaurant after having dinner in Los Angeles, CA.Pictured: Chrissy TeigenRef: SPL5034295 181018 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Photographer Group / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: +39 02 4399 8577Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Chrissy Teigen pairs a white sweater dress with knee-high boots.
CREDIT: Splash News

The model, who was photographed last night leaving Madeo Restaurant in Beverly Hills, Calif., wore a pair of caramel brown suede boots that grazed the knee, offering both comfort and style through their tall, slouched silhouette and chunky heel. They added just the right amount of sophistication during her date night with husband John Legend.

Chrissy Teigen looks stunning as she is spotted exiting from Madeo restaurant after having dinner in Los Angeles, CA.Pictured: Chrissy TeigenRef: SPL5034295 181018 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Photographer Group / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: +39 02 4399 8577Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
A closer look at Chrissy Teigen’s shoes.
CREDIT: Splash News

Also going cozy on top, Teigen threw on an oversized knit V-neck sweater dress in white, which she pulled down one side to reveal her shoulder. She cinched it at the waist with a skinny vintage-inspired belt and accessorized with a matching clutch.

Keeping her hair in an updo with a headband braid, the 32-year-old beauty looked positively radiant next to her crooner hubby, whose gold-embroidered bomber jacket served as the hero piece to an otherwise casual look composed of a black top, dark-wash jeans and utilitarian boots.

Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend enjoy a date Night at 'Madeo' Italian Restaurant in Beverly Hills, CAPictured: Chrissy Teigen,John LegendRef: SPL5034248 181018 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SPW / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: +39 02 4399 8577Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend enjoy date night at Madeo Restaurant in Beverly Hills.
CREDIT: Splash News

Click through the gallery to see Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s best red carpet moments.

Want more?

Chrissy Teigen Nails Fall Style in Golden Velvet Pants and Classic Sandals

Chrissy Teigen Stomps Out in a Flirty Red Dress and Thigh-High Suede Boots on Promo Tour

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad