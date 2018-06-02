Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Do Date Night in ’70s-Inspired Ensembles

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend took a break from their kids for a fun, ’70s-themed date night yesterday.

Teigen shimmered in a glamorous gown with a sultry thigh-high slit and silver ankle-strap sandals. She accessorized with an oversized headband, dangly earrings and a shiny silver clutch.

I don’t know A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jun 1, 2018 at 10:42pm PDT

Meanwhile, Legend dressed up in a look straight out of the Bee Gees’ “Stayin’ Alive” music video. The “All of Me” singer sported a white suit with wide-legged pants, accessorizing with a chain and a pocket square.

Teigen took to Instagram stories to share video footage of their date, posting a video of Legend eating his dinner.

“Just having a casual dinner at home,” she joked, while wearing her ’70s getup.

The cookbook author — who has an active social media presence — also shared a video of herself doing makeup prior to date night.

The couple welcomed their second child, Miles, in mid-May. Their first child, daughter Luna, turned 2 in April.

While Legend and Teigen both have busy careers, the pair makes certain to leave room in their schedule for family.

This week, Legend and Teigen — putting her post-baby body on display in a slinky dress and stiletto sandals — went out for lunch with Luna, who wore an orange dress with sneakers. The couple left Miles at home.

