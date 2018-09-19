Chrissy Teigen Wows in a White Hot Shoulder-Baring Mini Dress & Shimmery Metallic Sandals

Chrissy Teigen waves to fans while leaving a taping of 'Watch What Happens Live."

Chrissy Teigen is doing press for her new cookbook “Cravings: Hungry for More” in New York City this week, and today, the new mom of two was captured looking white hot in a sultry shoulder-baring minidress and slinky sandals as she left a taping of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.”

Teigen, who just announced her partnership with Target on a kitchen and cookware line as part of her Cravings by Chrissy Teigen collection, stepped out in short white off-the-shoulder dress cinched at the waist with a black belt for the occasion.

Chrissy Teigen leaving the “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” studios in New York City. CREDIT: Splash

For footwear, Teigen reached for a pair of shimmery charcoal metallic three-strap sandals with a sky-high stiletto heel. The model-slash-TV personality expertly matched her nails and drop earrings to her shoes.

Chrissy Teigen wearing a white off-the-shoulder dress with a black belt and shimmery metallic sandals. CREDIT: Splash

Earlier in the day, while making an appearance at “Good Morning America,” the 32-year-old wore statement-making black leather Saint Laurent Niki thigh-high boots with a sculptural heel — a style she’s worn on numerous occasions.

A close-up look at Chrissy Teigen’s strappy shimmery metallic sandals. CREDIT: Splash

You can purchase Chrissy Teigen’s new cookbook here.

