Chrissy Teigen Wows in a White Hot Shoulder-Baring Mini Dress & Shimmery Metallic Sandals

By Allie Fasanella
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen waves to fans while leaving a taping of 'Watch What Happens Live."
CREDIT: Splash

Chrissy Teigen is doing press for her new cookbook “Cravings: Hungry for More” in New York City this week, and today, the new mom of two was captured looking white hot in a sultry shoulder-baring minidress and slinky sandals as she left a taping of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.”

Teigen, who just announced her partnership with Target on a kitchen and cookware line as part of her Cravings by Chrissy Teigen collection, stepped out in short white off-the-shoulder dress cinched at the waist with a black belt for the occasion.

chrissy teigen, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
Chrissy Teigen leaving the “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” studios in New York City.
CREDIT: Splash

For footwear, Teigen reached for a pair of shimmery charcoal metallic three-strap sandals with a sky-high stiletto heel. The model-slash-TV personality expertly matched her nails and drop earrings to her shoes.

chrissy teigen
Chrissy Teigen wearing a white off-the-shoulder dress with a black belt and shimmery metallic sandals.
CREDIT: Splash

Earlier in the day, while making an appearance at “Good Morning America,” the 32-year-old wore statement-making black leather Saint Laurent Niki thigh-high boots with a sculptural heel — a style she’s worn on numerous occasions.

chrissy teigen, chrissy teigen sandals
A close-up look at Chrissy Teigen’s strappy shimmery metallic sandals.
CREDIT: Splash

You can purchase Chrissy Teigen’s new cookbook here.

