Chrissy Teigen Steps Out in a Skintight Dress With Slinky Heels Just Two Weeks After Giving Birth

It’s been just two weeks since Chrissy Teigen gave birth to her second child with John Legend, a son named Miles Theodore Stephens, yet the “Lip Sync Battle” personality was out and about in Beverly Hills, Calif., sporting a skin-tight dress and stiletto sandals yesterday.

Leaving their precious newborn at home, the couple was spotted grabbing lunch with 2-year-old daughter Luna, who looked adorable in an orange polka dot sundress underneath a light-wash denim jacket. The toddler’s outfit was complete with a Gucci Children’s GG Supreme check bow tote bag, two bows in her hair and iridescent white Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Ox sneakers with white socks.

Chrissy Teigen with John Legend and their 2-year-old daughter Luna. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, there were no signs that Teigen had been pregnant for the past nine months as she hit the pavement in a curve-hugging black dress with a black and white striped robe jacket by Ann Demeulemeester and slinky PVC sandals. Oversized silver hoops and a vintage YSL tassel clutch bag polished off her chic post-baby ensemble.

Meanwhile, the “Jesus Christ Superstar” performer complemented his lady with a streamlined all-black outfit that included an embellished bomber jacket, a plain black tee, black pants and coordinating sneakers. Moreover, if you couldn’t tell the singer was on dad duty, Legend carried a black Prada Vela nylon baby bag.

Teigen wearing a black and white robe jacket by Ann Demeulemeester. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

