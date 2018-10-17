Chloë Sevigny Gives the Cowboy Boot Trend a High-Fashion Kick

Chloë Sevigny put a whole new spin on the Western trend last night.

Stepping out at the Moët x Virgil launch party at New York’s New Museum, the “Bloodline” star wore a fierce pair of red satin cowboy boots by Fendi. The pointy-toe style featured a striking two-tone stacked wedge heel, giving it an ultramodern feel. Sevigny teamed the trendy boots with a sporty Fendi logo sweater dress, draped with a plush faux-fur coat.

Chloë Sevigny wears Fendi Western boots in New York. CREDIT: Madison McGaw/Shutterstock

A closer look at the actress’ shimmery red boots. CREDIT: Madison McGaw/Shutterstock

She topped off her look with oversized hoop earrings and a cherry-red bucket-style purse, also by Fendi. The 43-year-old actress shared a shot of herself in the outfit with her Instagram fans, adding the hashtag #afendibagandabadattitude.

Sevigny was joined at the event by model Winnie Harlow, also dressed in head-to-toe Fendi. The two were fresh from another party, celebrating the Italian fashion house’s new Fendi Mania capsule collection. Twenty-four-year-old Harlow looked effortlessly chic in a belted denim jacket dress layered over a blue bodysuit. She perched on fur-trimmed heels as she posed for photos.

Model Winnie Harlow wears Fendi heels at the Moët x Abloh launch event. CREDIT: Madison McGaw/Shutterstock

Sevigny, Harlow and the rest of the guests got an up-close glimpse of Moët & Chandon’s gorgeous limited-edition bottle of Nectar Impérial Rosé, designed by Off-White founder and Louis Vuitton menswear artistic director Virgil Abloh. The first-ever liquor brand collaboration for Abloh, the bottle features his signature aesthetic such and quotes including the phrase, “Do Not Drop.”

Virgil Abloh’s custom bottle design for Moët & Chandon’s Nectar Impérial Rosé. CREDIT: Benjamin Lozovsky/Shutterstock

