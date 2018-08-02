Sign up for our newsletter today!

Chloe Grace Moretz Is the Latest Celeb to Try the PVC Trend With Sexy PVC Pumps

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
chloe grace moretz 2
Celebrities Wearing the Clear Shoes Trend in Summer 2018
Celebrities Wearing the Clear Shoes Trend in Summer 2018
Celebrities Wearing the Clear Shoes Trend in Summer 2018
Celebrities Wearing the Clear Shoes Trend in Summer 2018
View Gallery 21 Images

The PVC shoe trend has been everywhere for months, and the summer is no different. Everyone from Kendall Jenner to Tyra Banks to Ashley Graham and beyond have been sporting shoe styles with clear detailing.

Chloe Grace Moretz is the latest to join the tribe.

The 21-year-old actress, who’s been making the rounds promoting her new film “The Miseducation of Cameron Post,” hit a special NYC screening of the flick last night wearing a sultry black look complete with heels featuring a transparent PVC toe inset.

Moretz donned black patent leather Nicholas Kirkwood Origami slingback pumps boasting a bow embellishment on the back, a 4-inch heel and a low-dipped vamp with a pointy-toe silhouette. The starlet also wore a black tulle dress with semi-sheer cut-out sleeves by Simone Rocha for the red carpet. 

simone rocha, chloe grace moretz, red carpet style, Nicholas Kirkwood Origami Bow Point-Toe Pumps
Chloe Grace Moretz wearing Simone Rocha.
CREDIT: Dave Allocca/Shutterstock

The silhouette from the British shoe designer comes in several other coloways and was originally priced at $880. A nude style is on sale for $440 at Neimanmarcus.com.

Moreover, this isn’t the first time Moretz has stepped out in the same sultry silhouette. Last night marked the third time she’s worn the PVC slingbacks from Kirkwood while in the Big Apple this week.

Nicholas Kirkwood Origami Bow Point-Toe Pumps, chloe grace moretz feet, red carpet
Nicholas Kirkwood Origami Bow Point-Toe Pump
CREDIT: Dave Allocca/Shutterstock

Want more?

Kendall Jenner Is Brighter Than the Sun in a Cheeky Orange Minidress & PVC Sandals

Kim Kardashian West Wears New Hairstyle With PVC Heels and Cutout Top on ‘Kimmel’

Kendall Jenner Takes on the PVC Heel Trend With Risqué See-Through Dress

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad