Chloe Grace Moretz Is the Latest Celeb to Try the PVC Trend With Sexy PVC Pumps

The PVC shoe trend has been everywhere for months, and the summer is no different. Everyone from Kendall Jenner to Tyra Banks to Ashley Graham and beyond have been sporting shoe styles with clear detailing.

Chloe Grace Moretz is the latest to join the tribe.

The 21-year-old actress, who’s been making the rounds promoting her new film “The Miseducation of Cameron Post,” hit a special NYC screening of the flick last night wearing a sultry black look complete with heels featuring a transparent PVC toe inset.

Moretz donned black patent leather Nicholas Kirkwood Origami slingback pumps boasting a bow embellishment on the back, a 4-inch heel and a low-dipped vamp with a pointy-toe silhouette. The starlet also wore a black tulle dress with semi-sheer cut-out sleeves by Simone Rocha for the red carpet.

Chloe Grace Moretz wearing Simone Rocha. CREDIT: Dave Allocca/Shutterstock

The silhouette from the British shoe designer comes in several other coloways and was originally priced at $880. A nude style is on sale for $440 at Neimanmarcus.com.

Moreover, this isn’t the first time Moretz has stepped out in the same sultry silhouette. Last night marked the third time she’s worn the PVC slingbacks from Kirkwood while in the Big Apple this week.

Nicholas Kirkwood Origami Bow Point-Toe Pump CREDIT: Dave Allocca/Shutterstock

Want more?

Kendall Jenner Is Brighter Than the Sun in a Cheeky Orange Minidress & PVC Sandals