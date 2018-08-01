Chloe Grace Moretz Elevates a Monochromatic Suit With Cool Metallic Shoes

Monochromatic dressing can be tricky, but if anyone can pull it off effortlessly, it’s Chloe Grace Moretz.

The young actress made quite the style statement last night when she stepped out in an all-orange ensemble — minus her footwear — at the film premiere of her latest project, “The Miseducation of Cameron Post,” at The William Vale in Brooklyn, New York.

Chloe Grace Moretz at 'The Miseducation of Cameron Post' film premiere in New York. CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

The 21-year-old talent was dressed in a burnt orange suit, with a fitted jacket over a similar-hued shirt featuring a spread flat collar and high-waisted trousers that scaled down the ankles.

The hero piece in her ensemble? A pair of square-toed metallic silver shoes with a slight heel that added a sultry touch to her summer-friendly layered look.

A closer look at Chloe Grace Moretz's shoes. CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Moretz was joined at the event by the film’s writer and director, Desiree Akhavan, as well as two cast members, John Gallagher Jr. and Forrest Goodluck. Last week at the 2018 Outfest Los Angeles LGBT Film Festival, she attended the screening in another headline-making outfit in the form of an eye-catching gown from Stella McCartney’s fall ’18 collection and chic white satin Jimmy Choo Minny sandals that boasted a classic ankle-strap silhouette.

The movie, which officially hits theaters on August 3, is centered on a teenager (Moretz) who is taken to a conversion therapy center after being spotted in the back seat of a car on prom night with another girl. It had its world premiere in January at the Sundance Film Festival, where it snagged the U.S. Grand Jury Prize for Drama, considered the festival’s highest honor.

Want more?

Chloe Grace Moretz Shines in Stella McCartney & Jimmy Choo Sandals at Outfest LGBT Film Festival