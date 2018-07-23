Check Out the New FN!

Chloe Grace Moretz Shines in Stella McCartney & Jimmy Choo Sandals at Outfest LGBT Film Festival

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
outfest, chloe grace moretz
Chloe Grace Moretz attends 'The Miseducation of Cameron Post' screening at Outfest in L.A.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Chloe Grace Moretz opted to go out with a bang in a statement-making look for the closing night of the 2018 Outfest Los Angeles LGBT Film Festival Sunday. The 21-year-old actress attended the screening of her new film, “The Miseducation of Cameron Post,” sporting an eye-catching gown from Stella McCartney’s fall ’18 collection.

The design featured a high neck, long sleeves and a satin floral-print with bouquets of flowers that hugged her curves and skimmed the tops of her feet as she posed on the carpet. Moretz styled the number — which debuted on the runway at Paris Fashion Week in March — with white satin Jimmy Choo Minny sandals boasting a classic ankle-strap silhouette.

chloe grace moretz, red carpet style, stella mccartney fall 2018, jimmy choo minny sandals
Chloe Grace Moretz wearing Stella McCartney fall '18.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Moretz was joined by co-star Sasha Lane — who appears in Ugg’s fall ’18 campaign and recently chatted with FN about her first time wearing heels and being over the Yeezy hype. The 22-year-old Texas-born “American Honey” actress wore an embellished white dress featuring cut-out sides and an asymmetrical hem from Preen by Thornton Bregazzi paired with matching white Western-inspired ankle boots. An ethereal bejeweled headband and metallic eye makeup completed her look for the occasion.

sasha lane, chloe grace moretz, red carpet style
Chloe Grace Moretz and Sasha Lane.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Want more?

Chloë Grace Moretz Celebrates Her Birthday With Brooklyn Beckham & On-Sale Jimmy Choo Boots

Brooklyn Beckham & Chloe Grace Moretz Step Out in Coordinated Style at 2017 FNAAs

Chloë Grace Moretz ‘Appalled’ Over Ad Campaign for Upcoming ‘Red Shoes’ Film

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad