Chloe Grace Moretz Shines in Stella McCartney & Jimmy Choo Sandals at Outfest LGBT Film Festival

Chloe Grace Moretz opted to go out with a bang in a statement-making look for the closing night of the 2018 Outfest Los Angeles LGBT Film Festival Sunday. The 21-year-old actress attended the screening of her new film, “The Miseducation of Cameron Post,” sporting an eye-catching gown from Stella McCartney’s fall ’18 collection.

The design featured a high neck, long sleeves and a satin floral-print with bouquets of flowers that hugged her curves and skimmed the tops of her feet as she posed on the carpet. Moretz styled the number — which debuted on the runway at Paris Fashion Week in March — with white satin Jimmy Choo Minny sandals boasting a classic ankle-strap silhouette.

Chloe Grace Moretz wearing Stella McCartney fall '18. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Moretz was joined by co-star Sasha Lane — who appears in Ugg’s fall ’18 campaign and recently chatted with FN about her first time wearing heels and being over the Yeezy hype. The 22-year-old Texas-born “American Honey” actress wore an embellished white dress featuring cut-out sides and an asymmetrical hem from Preen by Thornton Bregazzi paired with matching white Western-inspired ankle boots. An ethereal bejeweled headband and metallic eye makeup completed her look for the occasion.

Chloe Grace Moretz and Sasha Lane. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

