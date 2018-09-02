Chiara Ferragni’s Italian Wedding Included Three Dior Haute Couture Gowns & Custom Shoes

Chiara Ferragni finally wed longtime boyfriend Italian rapper Federico Lucia, otherwise known as Fedez, in a romantic ceremony at Dimora delle Balze, a 19th-century palazzo in Noto, Italy, Saturday. Naturally, the occasion was documented on social media for the world to see.

Ferragni, who founded the popular site The Blonde Salad in 2009 and has since gone on to create an eponymous fashion line, donned three Dior gowns for the special occasion.

For the ceremony, the 31-year-old wowed in what appeared to be a white ballgown but was actually a long-sleeve turtleneck lace romper worn underneath a semisheer tulle skirt with a dramatic plunging train. Custom white Dior slingbacks emblazoned with her name on them completed her look.

The fashion blogger-turned-designer’s second look for the reception was an off-white strapless gown boasting custom embroidery including lyrics from the song “Lucia,” written to propose and containing various symbols of importance to the couple.

For Ferragni’s final dress for the evening, she showed off a convertible minidress featuring the same heart-embroidered bodice with a ballerina-style tutu skirt.

