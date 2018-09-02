Sign up for our newsletter today!

Chiara Ferragni’s Italian Wedding Included Three Dior Haute Couture Gowns & Custom Shoes

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
Chiara Ferragni and Fedez
Chiara Ferragni and new husband Fedez.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Chiara Ferragni finally wed longtime boyfriend Italian rapper Federico Lucia, otherwise known as Fedez, in a romantic ceremony at Dimora delle Balze, a 19th-century palazzo in Noto, Italy, Saturday. Naturally, the occasion was documented on social media for the world to see.

Ferragni, who founded the popular site The Blonde Salad in 2009 and has since gone on to create an eponymous fashion line, donned three Dior gowns for the special occasion.

For the ceremony, the 31-year-old wowed in what appeared to be a white ballgown but was actually a long-sleeve turtleneck lace romper worn underneath a semisheer tulle skirt with a dramatic plunging train. Custom white Dior slingbacks emblazoned with her name on them completed her look.

Yes I do, forever 💍

A post shared by Chiara Ferragni (@chiaraferragni) on

#theferragnez

A post shared by patrizio vita (@patrizio_bowerman_life) on

The fashion blogger-turned-designer’s second look for the reception was an off-white strapless gown boasting custom embroidery including lyrics from the song “Lucia,” written to propose and containing various symbols of importance to the couple.

For Ferragni’s final dress for the evening, she showed off a convertible minidress featuring the same heart-embroidered bodice with a ballerina-style tutu skirt.

Nuovo Look, Nuova Festa… @chiaraferragni #theferragnez

A post shared by Carlo Mengucci (@carlomengucci) on

Want more?

Chiara Ferragni Gives Birth and Shares the First Photo of Her Baby

Inside Chiara Ferragni’s Plan for Global Domination

Chiara Ferragni Adds a Touch of Sparkle to Minnie Mouse in a Luxe Disney Shoe Collection

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad