We’re Obsessed With Chiara Ferragni’s Wedding Shoes — Here’s How They Were Made

During her three-day wedding extravaganza, Chiara Ferragni donned an equal number of Dior gowns and took part in a romantic ceremony at 19th-century palazzo Dimora delle Balze.

So it was only expected that the Italian style maven-slash-designer would employ the same opulence with the very shoes she wore on her special day — and now she’s sharing a behind-the-scenes look at the making of those gorgeous custom Dior pumps.

In a video posted on Instagram, the 2016 FN Style Influencer of the Year revealed the design process to her nearly 15 million followers.

Created by artistic director Maria Grazia Chiuri, the shoes were inspired by the luxury brand’s beloved J’Adior design — a slightly-elevated heel at 65mm with a name-embroidered ribbon for a slingback (and a flat bow for added elegance) — that was made even more personal with Ferragni’s first name in stitching.

“Each letter is an individual accessory, so every single letter has been uniquely created and then assembled all together on the upper during the assembly phase,” explained one of the shoe designers, describing the metals used in the fabrication as antique gold, vintage gold and a “diamanté that Maria Grazia asked to be added” — gems more commonly known as black diamonds.

Keeping in mind the festivities following the exchanging of “I dos,” the designer explained: “Maria Grazia also wanted a flat pump for the after-ceremony, so we produced the J’Adior also with a low heel for dancing.”

See the making of Ferragni’s shoes — as well as her incredibly intricate Dior dresses — below:

