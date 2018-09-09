Chiara Ferragni Embraces Kardashian Style Inspo in a Skintight Neon Minidress and Prada Flame Heels

Chiara Ferragni’s latest Instagram outfit appears to have been inspired by the Kardashian-Jenner family’s recent ensembles.

The Italian influencer took to the social media app today to share a photo of herself clad in a neon green minidress that looked to be made from latex — a style that calls to mind recent looks worn by Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner — while in the Mark Hotel.

Kardashian wore a neon green gown to 2-Chainz’ Miami wedding just weeks ago, pairing the daring dress with snake-print sandals for the occasion.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian photographed as they arrived at 2 Chainz’ wedding. CREDIT: Splash News

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner sported a latex minidress that resembled Ferragni’s Thursday, wearing a skintight pink dress with clear sandals,

For footwear, Ferragni chose white and green Prada flame sandals that have also been worn by members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. The stylish sandals feature a wedge heel and flame detailing at the back of the foot and ankle straps.

Kendall Jenner stepped out in a similar pair of heels by the Italian label while filming “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

Ferragni is making the rounds at New York Fashion Week, which comes on the heels of her Italian wedding just last weekend. The blogger-turned-designer, who has an eponymous shoe collection, wore the daring green dress to film for her upcoming documentary in Times Square. She also attended Ralph Lauren’s star-studded 50th anniversary show alongside celebrities including Kardashian’s husband, Kanye West.

