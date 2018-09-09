Sign up for our newsletter today!

Chiara Ferragni Embraces Kardashian Style Inspo in a Skintight Neon Minidress and Prada Flame Heels

By Ella Chochrek
Chiara Ferragni, Ralph Lauren, spring 2019
Chiara Ferragni
CREDIT: Splash News

Chiara Ferragni’s latest Instagram outfit appears to have been inspired by the Kardashian-Jenner family’s recent ensembles.

The Italian influencer took to the social media app today to share a photo of herself clad in a neon green minidress that looked to be made from latex — a style that calls to mind recent looks worn by Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner — while in the Mark Hotel.

Kardashian wore a neon green gown to 2-Chainz’ Miami wedding just weeks ago, pairing the daring dress with snake-print sandals for the occasion.

kim kardashian, kanye west, 2 chainz wedding, versace mansion, louis vuitton
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian photographed as they arrived at 2 Chainz’ wedding.
CREDIT: Splash News

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner sported a latex minidress that resembled Ferragni’s Thursday, wearing a skintight pink dress with clear sandals,

barbie world 💫

For footwear, Ferragni chose white and green Prada flame sandals that have also been worn by members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. The stylish sandals feature a wedge heel and flame detailing at the back of the foot and ankle straps.

These shoes 🔥🔥🔥

Kendall Jenner stepped out in a similar pair of heels by the Italian label while filming “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

Prada 🔥🔥🔥

Ferragni is making the rounds at New York Fashion Week, which comes on the heels of her Italian wedding just last weekend. The blogger-turned-designer, who has an eponymous shoe collection, wore the daring green dress to film for her upcoming documentary in Times Square. She also attended Ralph Lauren’s star-studded 50th anniversary show alongside celebrities including Kardashian’s husband, Kanye West.

