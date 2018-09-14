Cher, Lena Dunham & More Outrageous Celeb Emmy Looks

Somehow, in the blink of an eye, it became Emmy season again. Sunday’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards kicked things off this Sunday, but the time for celebrating celebs in television isn’t over. Next Monday, the Primetime Emmys will take place in Los Angeles and the red carpet is sure to see plenty of elegant and outrageous looks.

With that in mind, FN is taking look back at some of the craziest, most memorable outfits from the Emmys over the years.

In 2000, Cher donned statement-making sparkle-embellished jeans for the Emmys, an event in which attendees typically wearing gowns or more formal wear. She styled the glittering denim with a white jacket, black and blue patchwork boots and an assortment of eye-catching jewelry included a large diamond choker, a feather necklace and oversize hoop earrings.

Cher wearing glittering jeans and patchwork boots in 2000. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Years later in 2003, the late Joan Rivers — who became famous for cracking biting jokes about celebrities’ red carpet looks — wore a head-turning black gown with long sleeves and a wild gold and black feather-trimmed collar. Meanwhile, her daughter Melissa Rivers sported a high-neck white halter minidress with a silver sparkling skirt, matching heeled flip-flop sandals, diamond drop earrings and tinted sunglasses.

Joan Rivers wearing a black gown featuring a bold feather-trim collar with her daughter Melissa Rivers in 2003. CREDIT: Shutterstock

More recently, in 2014, Lena Dunham made waves when she hit the Emmys red carpet in a bold Giambattista Valli Couture fall ’14 ensemble featuring a pale pink collared button-up top with a dramatic ombré skirt.

Lena Dunham wearing Giambattista Valli couture to the 2014 Emmys. CREDIT: Shutterstock

