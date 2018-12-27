Cher Sheds Tears Alongside Honorees at 2018 Kennedy Center Honors

Last night, CBS aired the 2018 “Kennedy Center Honors” with a jam-packed list of worthy honorees, including Cher, Reba McEntire and the creators of hit musical “Hamilton.” It was an extravagant evening of music, tributes and never-ending tears.

Cher, in a corseted black lace and tulle gown, was among many of the honorees who cried over the emotional performances and videos shared during the show, but the tears really started flowing during Adam Lambert’s performance of her hit song “Believe.”

Along with stories from Whoopi Goldberg and Amanda Seyfriend, Little Big Town also paid their respects to the star with their covers of “Gypsies, Tramps & Thieves,” “I Found Someone” and “Baby Don’t Go.”

Another tearjerker happened when Cher’s friend and fellow singer Cyndi Lauper surprised her by singing “If I Could Turn Back Time” and then joined Adam Lambert to sing the Sonny and Cher classic of “I Got You Babe.”

For fellow honoree Reba McEntire, her daughter-in-law, Kelly Clarkson, graced the stage as well as Kristin Chenoweth, Lady Antebellum and Brooks & Dunn to sing some of her biggest hits.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, Alex Lacamoire, and Andy Blankenbuehler were also honored for their record-breaking musical, “Hamilton.”

Members from the original cast took the stage to reminisce and recreate moments from the show. Miranda himself even had a chance to fittingly sing “One Last Time” with Christopher Jackson.

Other honorees from the night included Academy Award-nominated composer Phillip Glass and legendary saxophonist Wayne Shorter, who both had tributes that brought the audience to their feet.

