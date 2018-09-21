Sign up for our newsletter today!

Charlize Theron Glows in a Dress With Dramatic Ruffles and Strappy Heels on the Red Carpet

By Claudia Miller
charlize theron, palisades village
Charlize Theron at the opening of the new Palisades Village in Los Angeles, Sept. 20.
CREDIT: Splash

There must be a magical anti-aging potion in Hollywood, and Charlize Theron is among its owners.

The mom-of-two made an appearance last night at the opening of the Palisades Village in Los Angeles looking like she hasn’t aged a day in a decade.

charlize theron, palisades village
Charlize Theron at the opening of the new Palisades Village in Los Angeles, Sept. 20.
CREDIT: Splash
charlize theron, white heels
A close-up of Charlize Theron’s white, strappy heels.
CREDIT: Splash

Theron wore a black, long-sleeve velvet dress that was accented with exaggerated ruffles along the skirt. Her accessories were light, including a small black clutch and a pair of hoop earrings.

For shoes, the actress chose a pair of strappy, off-white heels; they featured a criss-cross pattern along the toe and ankle with silver accents, showing off her little flower tattoo on her foot.

She was joined at the event by other big names in the industry including John Legend, Camilla Belle and Kate Beckinsale, among others.

kate beckinsale
Kate Beckinsale in a Solace London dress at the opening of the Palisades Village in Los Angeles, Sept. 20.
CREDIT: Splash
john legend
John Legend at the opening of the Palisades Village in Los Angeles, Sept. 20.
CREDIT: Splash

The Palisades Village is a new shopping center in Pacific Palisades, an upscale neighborhood. Jennifer Mayer and Rachel Zoe will have their first-ever storefronts in the mall and are joined by the likes of Zimmermann, Chanel Beauté and Tamara Mellon.

