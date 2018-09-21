Charlize Theron Glows in a Dress With Dramatic Ruffles and Strappy Heels on the Red Carpet

Charlize Theron at the opening of the new Palisades Village in Los Angeles, Sept. 20.

There must be a magical anti-aging potion in Hollywood, and Charlize Theron is among its owners.

The mom-of-two made an appearance last night at the opening of the Palisades Village in Los Angeles looking like she hasn’t aged a day in a decade.

Charlize Theron at the opening of the new Palisades Village in Los Angeles, Sept. 20. CREDIT: Splash

A close-up of Charlize Theron’s white, strappy heels. CREDIT: Splash

Theron wore a black, long-sleeve velvet dress that was accented with exaggerated ruffles along the skirt. Her accessories were light, including a small black clutch and a pair of hoop earrings.

For shoes, the actress chose a pair of strappy, off-white heels; they featured a criss-cross pattern along the toe and ankle with silver accents, showing off her little flower tattoo on her foot.

She was joined at the event by other big names in the industry including John Legend, Camilla Belle and Kate Beckinsale, among others.

Kate Beckinsale in a Solace London dress at the opening of the Palisades Village in Los Angeles, Sept. 20. CREDIT: Splash

John Legend at the opening of the Palisades Village in Los Angeles, Sept. 20. CREDIT: Splash

The Palisades Village is a new shopping center in Pacific Palisades, an upscale neighborhood. Jennifer Mayer and Rachel Zoe will have their first-ever storefronts in the mall and are joined by the likes of Zimmermann, Chanel Beauté and Tamara Mellon.

Want more?

Charlize Theron Proves Black Never Goes Out of Style — Even in Spring

Jeffrey Luxury Fashion Boutique Opens Store in Silicon Valley

This New York Mall Has Found an Unconventional Way to Grow Its Business