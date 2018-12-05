From Lily-Rose Depp to Margot Robbie, See What the Stars Wore to the Chanel Metiers d’Art 2019 Show

Chanel hosted its Metiers d’Art 2019 show in New York City on Tuesday night, and it brought out a bevy of A-list stars.

Margot Robbie, who is in New York for the premiere of her new film “Mary, Queen of Scots,” sat in the front row at Chanel, looking elegant in a flouncy tulle Chanel spring ’19 dress with matching peep-toe pumps.

Margot Robbie wearing a flouncy tulle Chanel spring ’19 dress with black peep-toe pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

New mom Diane Kruger also chose black for the glamorous occasion, opting for a sheer high-neck Chanel Haute Couture fall ’18 design featuring crystal detailing. Minimalist black Stuart Weitzman Nudist sandals and a coordinating clutch bag effortlessly complemented her look.

Diane Kruger wearing a Chanel Haute Couture fall ’18 dress with slinky black Stuart Weitzman Nudist sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Lily-Rose Depp, who is the face of the iconic French fashion house’s No.5 L’Eau fragrance, also reached for a design from the Chanel Haute Couture fall ’18 collection. The 19-year-old actress paired the sequin-embellished long-sleeve minidress with sheer black stockings and classic black leather pumps.

Lily-Rose Depp wearing a Chanel Haute Couture fall ’18 dress with black stilettos. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For more celebs at the Chanel Metiers d’Art 2019 show, check out the gallery.

Want more?

Margot Robbie Pulls Off Wearing Sandals in the Winter in the Chicest Way Possible