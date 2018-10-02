Sign up for our newsletter today!

Pharrell Williams Cozies Up to Helen Lasichanh on the Front Row at Chanel

By Samantha McDonald
Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh in the front rowChanel show, Front Row, Spring Summer 2019, Paris Fashion Week, France - 02 Oct 2018
Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh.
CREDIT: Swan Gallet/Shutterstock

He’s famously private about his romantic life, but Pharrell Williams wasn’t afraid to show a little love on the front row at one of the most anticipated events of Paris Fashion Week.

Today at Chanel’s spring ’19 show, the musician was photographed cozying up to wife Helen Lasichanh as A-listers flocked to the Grand Palais, which was transformed into a set that recalled a summer in the French Riviera.

Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh in the front rowChanel show, Front Row, Spring Summer 2019, Paris Fashion Week, France - 02 Oct 2018
Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh in the front row at Chanel’s spring ’19 show.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Wearing a hoodie by the luxury brand and his own Adidas by Pharrell Williams SolarHu runners, the 45-year-old talent contrasted in style with Lasichanh, who stepped out in a sophisticated full-length blazer over an all-black outfit. For footwear, the model found her black stilettos buried in the sand.

Also in attendance to view Karl Lagerfeld’s latest collection was English socialite Poppy Delevingne, who similarly took a monochromatically black approach, upgraded with a pair of crisp white sneakers.

Poppy Delevingne poses during a photocall before the presentation of Chanel Spring/Summer 2019 ready-to-wear fashion collection in Paris, Tuesday, Oct.2, 2018Fashion 2018 Chanel, Paris, France - 02 Oct 2018
Poppy Delevingne in the front row at Chanel’s spring ’19 show.
CREDIT: Christophe Ena/Shutterstock

As for Pamela Anderson, a “Baywatch” reenactment was in order. After posing for paparazzi, the actress kicked off her cap-toed Chanel slingbacks and walked through the water.

Unlike the original scene, she kept her look chic — and covered — in a white ensemble composed of the designer brand’s tweed jacket, Peter Pan-collared blouse, matching skirt and handbag.

Pamela Anderson in the front rowChanel show, Front Row, Spring Summer 2019, Paris Fashion Week, France - 02 Oct 2018WEARING CHANEL SAME OUTFIT AS CATWALK MODEL *9658635ab AND Charlotte Cardin
Pamela Anderson in the front row at Chanel’s spring ’19 show.
CREDIT: Swan Gallet/Shutterstock

Model Soo Joo Park, television star Alessandra Mastronardi and Chanel spokesmodel Vanessa Paradis also were on the guest list.

Soo Joo Park in the front rowChanel show, Front Row, Spring Summer 2019, Paris Fashion Week, France - 02 Oct 2018WEARING CHANEL
Soo Joo Park in the front row at Chanel’s spring ’19 show.
CREDIT: Swan Gallet/Shutterstock

