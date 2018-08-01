Celine Dion Rocks Fierce Plastic-Wrapped Jimmy Choo x Off-White Thigh-High Boots

Celine Dion loves a good statement shoe.

The Canadian singer’s Instagram feed is filled with pictures of her over-the-top footwear looks — from marabou-trimmed heels to glittery disco boots. Last night, she showed off a fierce new addition to her huge collection: red satin over-the-knee stiletto boots encased in clear plastic.

The sleek, avant-garde design is a collaboration of Jimmy Choo with Virgil Abloh’s Off-White label. In the picture, Dion strikes a divalike pose in a Calvin Klein red plaid dress, crossing her legs to better display the dramatic boots.

Perched on a 4.5-inch heel, the pointy-toe Elisabeth 100 style features ruched TPU material over the satin boots, giving them a plastic-wrapped effect. For fans hoping to steal Dion’s look, the boots are marked down to $898 from $1,795 on Farfetch’s website.

Last year, Dion had the internet buzzing when she revealed in an interview with WWD that she owns a jaw-dropping 10,000 pairs of shoes. And with the recent announcement that she has extended her residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas until 2019, you can bet she’ll be shopping for even more killer styles to take her on-stage look to the next level.

This summer, however, the 50-year-old performer has been on the road, making tour stops throughout Asia, Australia and New Zealand. She’s kept her fans up to speed on her shoe adventures, posting numerous behind-the-scene photos. During a recent visit to Bangkok, she posed with the city skyline as her backdrop, wearing a gorgeous pair of embroidered Prada Mary Jane pumps featuring an oversize button.

In another photo showing the singer preparing to board her plane, she had a pretty-in-pink moment, dressed in a chic Sies Marjan pantsuit and a pair of petal-pink fur heels by Manolo Blahnik. Even her Dsquared2 sunglasses matched the color theme. Dion aptly captioned the photo, “They say pink is the new black.”

