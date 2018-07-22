Celebs Wearing Short Shorts With High Heels Is Trending This Summer

Whoever said shorts can’t be dressy never saw this summer’s trend of heels with casual cutoffs and Daisy Dukes.

Celebrities have taken to the warmer weather but not lost their touch of added flair, wearing shorts with mesh heels or jorts with high booties.

Supermodel Joan Smalls finished walking the runway for Peter Dundas in Paris in July and displayed a prime example of the trend.

In a bright blue blazer-style top and high-waisted Daisy Dukes, Smalls highlighted her long legs in a pair of PVC and bejeweled heeled mules; the shoes turned her outfit from cute to high-fashion.

Joan Smalls leaving the Peter Dundas AW19 show in Paris, July 1, 2018. CREDIT: Splash

Smalls’ fellow supermodel pal, Kendall Jenner, also knows a thing or two about wearing heels with shorts.

Jenner stepped out in New York in early June wearing Jimmy Choo heeled booties with another big summer trend, biker shorts. Matched with a sweatshirt and small bag, the reality TV star looked comfortable and stylish.

Kendall Jenner in New York in Jimmy Choo heels, June 7, 2018. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Cindy Crawford’s 16-year-old daughter and mini-me, Kaia Gerber, interpreted the trend in a new way, wearing a full Alexander Wang outfit for the 2018 CFDA Awards in June.

Her almost invisible PVC heels were matched with sheer, black tights and patterned silk shorts. For the model, the ensemble demonstrates a mix of personal style and an ability to keep up with the looks of the moment.

Kaia Gerber at the 2018 CFDA Awards. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Check out all of the celebs who tried the shorts with heels trend.