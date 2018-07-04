The Surprising Celeb Shoe Trend of Summer Might Be Too Hot to Handle for the Rest of Us

Summer 2018 has brought out an unexpected trend: thigh-high boots.

With the excessive heat waves running through parts of the U.S., the thought of wearing tight, over-the-knee shoes seem like a daunting task, but these celebrities pull it off.

Worn for grocery runs, TV show appearances and fashion week front rows, thigh-highs are a new summer staple.

Ariana Grande is one celeb who is leading the pack when it comes to the style. Often caught out with her new fiancé , Pete Davidson, Grande supports the no-pants look with a high shoe.

With pairs from Stuart Weitzman and Giuseppe Zanotti, the petite singer makes sure that her thigh-highs have a bit of a heel to them.

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande in Stuart Weitzman boots in New York, June 30, 2018. CREDIT: Splash News

Backing Grande in the trend is Mandy Moore, who arrived at the “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” wearing pink, suede Casadei boots. The boots accompanied a red dress with a high slit to show off what the “This Is Us” actress chose for footwear.

Mandy Moore in Casadei boots arriving at the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, June 6, 2018. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

In another twist on the style, Christina Aguilera stepped out in an oversized sweatshirt, major hoops and black over-the-knee boots.

These Vetements kicks have us sweating just thinking about that mid-June heat; Xtina deserves major props for wearing this outfit while managing perfect makeup and hair at the same time.

Christina Aguilera in Vetements boots at 'TRL' June 14, 2018. CREDIT: Splash

