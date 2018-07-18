Get the Celeb Look: Dua Lipa, Kendall Jenner & More Wear Sneakers With Dresses

As the sneaker trend continues to gain momentum, stars are pairing the shoe style with more elevated ensembles more than ever before. It’s no longer casual airport looks or athleisure outfits that celebrities choose to wear with sneakers.

For instance, model and actress Emily Ratajkowski unexpectedly opted for a pair of all-white Reebok Classics while walking the red carpet at an event in Mykonos, Greece last month.

Emily Ratajkowski in Mykonos. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

She wore a sleek red gown to complete her look — proving you really can wear kicks for any occasion.

Dakota Johnson nixed sandals for her latest summer ensemble.The actress was spotted wearing a midi-length skirt with a see-through Kiki de Montparnasse black tank and a pair of Gucci sneakers.

For those looking to copy the popular celeb look, the ongoing trend seems to be pairing a dress with any type of white sneaker to get that neutral aesthetic.

Another fan of wearing sneakers with dresses is Kendall Jenner. The model aced the high-low fashion approach when she wore Ralph Lauren’s spring ’18 Beaded Cady dress, retailing for $11,000, with a pair of Adidas.

Kendall Jenner wearing a Ralph Lauren dress and Adidas sneakers. CREDIT: Splash

