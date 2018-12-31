The Leggiest Celebrity Red Carpet Looks We’ve Ever Seen

Gowns with thigh-high slits are red carpet staples — but the height of the slits dramatically varies.

One celebrity who’s not afraid to bare it all with a soaring slit? Bella Hadid. The supermodel slayed at the amfAR Gala in Cannes, France, in 2017 as she hit the red carpet in a leg-baring, nearly naked gown by Ralph & Russo. The custom dress featured intricate embellishment and was paired with strappy Rene Caovilla sandals.

Bella Hadid wears a custom sheer Ralph and Russo gown with Rene Caovilla silver Snake sandals on the red carpet at the 2017 amfAR Gala at Cannes on May 26, 2017. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Nike ambassador wore another major leggy look at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival, striking a pose on the red carpet in a red gown with a plunging neckline and dramatic slit. She completed her sultry look with soaring Giuseppe Zanotti Harmony sandals in black.

Bella Hadid at the premiere of “The Unknown Girl” in a red slip dress and Giuseppe Zanotti sandals in 2016. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Hadid’s pal Kendall Jenner also knows a thing or two about executing a leggy red carpet look. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star turned heads at the MuchMusic Awards in 2014 when she stepped out in a leg-baring ensemble. The outfit consisted of Fausto Puglisi gown with slits on both sides — which went up so high that her pelvic bone was visible.

Kendall Jenner rocks a Fausto Puglisi gown with the highest slits at the 2014 MuchMusic Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Chrissy Teigen had a similar moment to Jenner’s at the 2016 American Music Awards when she rocked a long-sleeved navy gown with deep slits and a pair of strappy black Dsquared2 sandals.

Chrissy Teigen wears a thigh-baring gown at the 2016 AMAs. CREDIT: Shutterstock

And of course, the most famous leggy red carpet moment came courtesy of Angelina Jolie at the 2012 Academy Awards. The Oscar winner sported a velvety black gown with a daring thigh-high slit, completing her elegant look with Salvatore Ferragamo sandals. The moment was trending on social media, sparking the biggest memes of that year’s awards cycle.

Angelina Jolie in Salvatore Ferragamo heels and Atelier Versace gown at the 2012 Academy Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

