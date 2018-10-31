The Must-See Celebrity Halloween Costumes on Instagram

Halloween falls on the last day of October, but for celebrities (and their kids), the holiday is pretty much an excuse to dress up all month long. From scary to sweet to everything in between, we complied the best celebrity Instagram posts of this Halloween season so far. Take note for anyone who still haven’t picked out his or her outfit for tonight.

Saint West

Kim Kardashian West shared this snap of her son, Saint, dressed up as a “little pumpkin.” But this was no regular costume — for the Kardashians, a pumpkin means a black beanie, an orange button-down and the cutest pair of Yeezy Boost 700s.

Beyoncé

Leave it to Queen Bey to go above and beyond this year for Halloween. Beyoncé channeled Toni Braxton and pulled out all the stops, including an edited image of herself on an album cover with the name “Phoni Braxton.”

Harry Styles (posted by Elton John)

You know you’ve done well when Elton John himself shares your costume on his Instagram. Harry Styles showed off his Elton John style in a bedazzled Dodgers’ uniform-style jumpsuit, complete with a matching hat and a pair of signature glasses.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner went all-out for Halloween. Her FemBot costume had heads turning with her sheer nightgown and blonde wig. Groovy, baby!

Katy Perry

FN cover star Katy Perry went for a funnier take on the holiday, wearing a blown-up version of a sloth before filming an episode of “American Idol” alongside Luke Brian and Lionel Richie.

Cindy Crawford, Randy, Presley and Kaia Gerber

The Crawford/Gerber crew went back in time for their family costume. Cindy was Blondie’s Debbie Harry, while her husband, Randy, went as David Bowie. Kaia went more hardcore as Joan Jett alongside her rockstar-style brother, Presley.

Kylie Jenner and Stormi

The mom of one went for an adorable mommy-and-me Halloween set this year with baby Stormi. The matching ladies posed in all pink with majestic butterfly wings.

Ciara

Ciara paid tribute to Lupita Nyong’o’s character in “Black Panther,” Nakia, with this all-out look. “Wakanda Forever!” she captioned.

Click through to see more celebrity Halloween costumes.

Want more?

The Funniest Celebrity Halloween Couples Costumes of 2018

Nicky Hilton Dresses as Sister for Halloween — in Plunging Silver Minidress Paris Wore for 21st Birthday

Rita Ora Dresses Up in Post Malone Costume for Halloween — Face Tattoos Included