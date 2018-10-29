The Funniest Celebrity Halloween Couples Costumes of 2018

Each year, celebrity couples make waves with their joint Halloween costumes, and 2018 is proving to be no different. A number of famous faces stepped out to celebrate the holiday this weekend and more than a few were sporting outfits that go together. Scroll through to see some of our favorites.

On Saturday, Sarah Hyland and boyfriend Wells Adams dressed as Taco Belle, with the “Modern Family” star wearing a white wig and a taco costume, while the “Bachelor in Paradise” bartender sported a full Belle look from “Beauty and the Beast,” complete with a curly brown wig.

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams as Taco Belle. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Friday night, Ryan Seacrest and his girlfriend, Shayna Taylor, went as fashion icons Karl Lagerfeld and Anna Wintour. The “Live With Kelly and Ryan” co-host looked just like the Chanel creative and even toted a fake white cat that was meant to be Lagerfeld’s famous feline Choupette. Taylor wore a short brown wig with a Chanel tweed set. Black platform peep-toe sandals featuring a gold heel completed her look.

Ryan Seacrest and Shayna Taylor dressed as Karl Lagerfeld and Anna Wintour. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Lisa Rinna and husband Harry Hamlin dressed up as Edie Sedgwick and Andy Warhol. They both wore short blonde wigs and black outfits.

Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin dressed Edie Sedgwick and Andy Warhol. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Sunday, Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld attended an event dressed as Little Red Riding Hood and the Big Bad Wolf, complete with a grandma disguise.

Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld as Little Red Riding Hood and the Big Bad Wolf. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For more celebrity Halloween costumes, check out the gallery.

