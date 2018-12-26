How Six Celebrities Spent Their Christmas

Christmas may be over, but our feeds are still brimming with holiday content. Stars near and far took to Instagram to display their gifts, travels, pajamas and overall festive spirit.

Khloe Kardashian shared a series of photos from the infamous Kardashian family Christmas party, featuring her baby, True Thompson, posing with Kourtney, Kanye West and the Grinch in front of venue’s fantastical entrance.

Meanwhile, Emily Ratajkowski’s post saw a lot less clothing. She chilled on the beaches of Cartagena, Colombia for her holiday break in a barely-there high-rise bikini.

One of the cutest Instas we saw had to be Alex Rodriguez’s video of his girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez, doing a Christmas dance. “She’s still a kid when it comes to Christmas,” he captioned.

Everyone loves a good throwback, especially when it features a model-filled family like the Hadids. Gigi Hadid shared a photo of her with sister, Bella, and their mom, Yolanda Hadid, posing with Santa Claus back in the day.

Speaking of models, supermodel Naomi Campbell spent her Christmas in Kenya, visiting with the indigenous Massai people alongside her mother, Valerie Morris-Campbell.

Olivia Culpo’s Christmas was a family affair as she matched with her sisters, Sophia and Aurora Culpo, in their jammies. Olivia’s nephew and Aurora’s baby boy, Remy, stole the show in the center of the shot.

