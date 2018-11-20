How to Dress Like a Celebrity for Your Holiday Travels

The holiday season is officially upon us, which means long, exhausting days of travel are ahead. But that doesn’t mean your outfit has to look anything short of spectacular. FN compiled the best celebrity airport style to help inspire your jet-setting looks.

For a Long Plane Ride

Kourtney Kardashian at Haneda International Airport in Tokyo, Feb. 26. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Bella Hadid at LAX, April 12. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Kaia Gerber at LAX in Alexander Wang x Adidas, May 23. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Kaia Gerber, Bella Hadid and Kourtney Kardashian all are masters at mixing trendy airport style with comfort, which is vital for long flights.

Take a cue from the oldest Kardashian sister and match your tracksuit with a pair of sleek heeled booties for a touch of glam or follow in Gerber’s footsteps with a Alexander Wang x Adidas style set and a pair of easy-to-wear Adidas sneakers.

For the Paparazzi-Ready Traveler

Rosamund Pike at LAX, Nov 17. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Gigi Hadid arriving to Haneda International Airport in Tokyo, Nov. 13. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Chrissy Teigen at LAX, Feb. 24. CREDIT: Shutterstock

As you can see from Rosamund Pike, Gigi Hadid and Chrissy Teigen, a pop of color along with a stylish outfit is always an easy go-to move for a pre-vacation ensemble (plus, shades of yellow are good for all seasons).

Whether you pair your trendy trench with a pair of Dr. Martens boots, wear Pyer Moss x Reebok sneakers with your plaid jacket or choose a clear heel to go along with your silk pants and top, we like to think dressing confidently will ensure a smoother trip.

For the Male Frequent Flyer

Harry Styles arriving in Japan, Oct. 9. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Shawn Mendes at LAX, Sep. 28. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Derek Hough at LAX, Aug. 20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Guys headed to the airport have different ways they can approach their outfit. Try going more upscale, like Harry Styles in his black button down, coat and wide-leg trousers, all matched with nude loafers. Or go for a more chill take, like Derek Hough or Shawn Mendes in a casual tee or a henley. If that’s the case, looks can be worn with a pair of sneakers or even a comfy boot.

Get more travel style inspiration by checking out all celebrity airport looks here.