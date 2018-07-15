Emma Watson, Theresa May & More Dress Up the Wimbledon Men’s Final

Sure, the Wimbledon championships are a demonstration of sportsmanship — but they’re also a show of sartorial glamour.

A slew of A-list celebrities stepped out at the All England Club to watch Serbia’s Novak Djokovic defeat South Africa’s Kevin Anderson in an electrifying men’s final match. (The win marks Djokovic’s 13th Grand Slam title.)

Emma Watson CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

On Center Court, Emma Watson had a “Beauty and the Beast” cast reunion of sorts as she watched the game with co-star Luke Evans. A day after she was spotted in an all-cream look with a three-piece Ralph Lauren suit at the women’s final, the actress opted for a head-to-toe beige look through a chic fedora and button-down linen shirtdress cinched at the waist with a thick brown leather belt.

Kate Winslet CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Fellow actress Kate Winslet was also in attendance, accompanied by husband Ned Rocknroll. She sauntered into the venue wearing nude open-toe wedge espadrilles and a weather-appropriate white blazer, which she promptly took off to flaunt a chic navy dress adorned at the neck with multiple strands of jewelry.

Theresa May CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

More memorably, British Prime Minister Theresa May joined Prince William and Kate Middleton at the royal box, where they were seen chatting and laughing as curious spectators looked on. For the occasion, the UK leader chose a royal blue dress wrapped at the waist while the Duchess of Cambridge channeled sister-in-law Meghan Markle’s recent bold fashion statement with a bright yellow dress.

Kate Middleton CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Grant and Eddie Redmayne rounded out the list of celebrities who were also spotted at the event.

