From Jaden Smith to Reese Witherspoon, All the Stars Who Voted in the 2018 Midterm Elections

(L-R): Reese Witherspoon, Jaden Smith and Amy Schumer all showed off their 'I Voted' stickers on Instagram today.

Today’s hottest accessory? The ‘I voted’ sticker. It’s Nov 6., which means it’s the midterm elections and a number of celebrities are proudly taking to Instagram today to show off their voting selfies while encouraging followers to hit the polls.

Reese Witherspoon

The “Legally Blonde” star paired her patriotic sticker with a creamy white turtleneck sweater. She further accessorized with a gold chain necklace, gold earrings and a bright red lip.

Drew Barrymore

Meanwhile, the “Santa Clarita Diet” star displayed her sticker on her mouth for a cheeky, makeup-free snap.

Busy Philipps & Adam Scott

The “Busy Tonight” host revealed that she ran into fellow actor Adam Scott at the polls today. Philipps stuck her sticker to a plaid blazer, which she paired over a graphic tee. Like Witherspoon, she donned a bold red lip and gold hoop earrings.

Jaden Smith

Elsewhere, Will Smith’s youngest son took a squinty selfie of himself sporting an ‘I voted’ sticker on a blue collared shirt with bright pink writing.

Elle Fanning

The 20-year-old actress stuck her sticker right to her bare chest as she was wearing a white strapless dress. She also donned chic orange sunglasses.

Nicole Richie & Joel Madden

The couple that votes together, stays together. Nicole Richie and her musician husband both showed off their voting stickers on the ‘gram today. Madden rocked a Supreme hat for the selfie while Lionel Richie’s daughter wore a sleek black turtleneck.

Amy Schumer

The “I Feel Pretty” star snapped a selfie of herself post-hitting the polls and braving New York City’s rain in a navy polka dot hat and oversized gray sunglasses. She also bundled up in a navy hoodie and a black coat.

Jennifer Garner

Meanwhile, Jennifer Garner looked significantly warmer on the West Coast with her sticker proudly displayed on a cozy black sweater.

Mandy Moore

The “This Is Us” star teamed her voting sticker, which she showed off on her nose, with a T-shirt reading “Voting: 100% more effective than complaining on the Internet.”

Kerry Washington

The “Scandal” alum puckered up for a selfie with her sticker.

