Meghan Markle, Emily Ratajkowski & More Stars Who Love Their Veja Sneakers

French sneaker company Veja has built up a huge following — and it was one of the buzziest brands on Instagram this year.

Veja got a major wave of publicity this fall when Meghan Markle stepped out in its environmentally conscious sneakers. The former “Suits” star paired her kicks with a windbreaker and black skinny jeans while aboard a boat alongside Prince Harry.

Another celebrity fan of the label is Emily Ratajkowski, who looked stylish in Veja’s sneakers over the summer. The “I Feel Pretty” actress wore a floral Realisation minidress and trendy all-white sneakers from the label while out in New York. She accessorized with a pair of gold-colored hoop earrings by Jennifer Fisher and a mustard bag from The Kooples.

Chloe Grace Moretz looked chic this October when she chose Veja sneakers to pair with a navy and red long-sleeved minidress while out in Los Angeles. She completed her stylish ensemble with layered necklaces and black Prada sunglasses.

Emma Watson is also a proponent of the label — and unsurprisingly so, as the “Beauty and the Beast” star often seeks out brands with environmental creds. The star paired Veja’s Marsala sneakers with a chunky green cable-knit sweater and white skinny pants in a now-deleted Instagram post in 2016.

While most of the stars who have worn Veja’s shoes are women, Eddie Redmayne has also been seen out and about in the brand’s kicks. The Oscar winner looked stylish in a gray coat, skinny pants and navy blue Veja kicks while out in 2016.

