Michelle Obama, J-Lo & More Make the Case for Thigh-High Boots

Colder temperatures normally mean more layers and an endless rotation of pants, but just because it’s chilly doesn’t mean you have to give up on skirts and dresses. Celebrities have found the perfect solution to making the most of high hemlines: thigh-high boots.

Michelle Obama dropped jaws (and nearly broke the internet) when she uncharacteristically wore a pair of glittery sequined Balenciaga thigh-high boots on the final stop of her “Becoming” book tour — a discussion with Sarah Jessica Parker — at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., in December.

Michelle Obama (L) is interviewed by Sarah Jessica Parker during an appearance for her book “Becoming: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama” at Barclays Center in New York. CREDIT: Frank Franklin II/Shutterstock

Olivia Culpo pulled off the no-pants look in Los Angeles with an oversized Givenchy sweatshirt and over-the-knee red boots. Matched with a color-coordinated bag and a beanie on top, Culpo proved that even L.A. requires proper cold-weather attire.

Olivia Culpo pairs her thigh-high red boots with a red handbag in Los Angeles, Dec. 7. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez is an avid fan of the thigh-high boot trend and recently wore a pair from Casadei with an equally high heel for a “Second Act” photo-call in December.

Jennifer Lopez wearing Casadei thigh-highs at a “Second Act” photo-call, Dec. 9. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Supermodel and the recipient of this year’s FN Style Influencer Award chose the trend for her FNAA red carpet look in New York in December. Her boots were from Fendi and balanced out her sparkling Saint Laurent shorts.

Christie Brinkley wearing sequin Saint Laurent shorts and thigh-high Fendi boots at the 2018 FNAAs, powered by Zappos Luxury, Dec. 4. CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Click through to see more celebrities who love their thigh-high boots.

Want more?

8 Must-Have Thigh-High Boots at Every Price Point — Starting at $78

The Sparkliest Celebrity Outfits to Inspire Your New Year’s Eve Look