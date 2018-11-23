From Meghan Markle to Gigi Hadid, Stars Are Obsessed With Tabitha Simmons Shoes

This year’s FNAA Designer of the Year is a name you probably already know because it seems as though every celebrity wears her shoes: Tabitha Simmons.

The designer was born and raised in England and began her fashion career as a model. But she transitioned into the design side of the industry when she launched her first collection in 2009 and was awarded her first award from FN for Launch of the Year.

And in the nine years since, she’s racked up an impressive fan base.

One of her longest supporter is Lily Aldridge. Not only has the supermodel worn the brand for years, but she lends her support at Simmons’ events and shows. She accompanied the designer to the 2018 Fashion Awards.

Lily Aldridge (R) and Tabitha Simmons at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards.

Another loyal follower is Gigi Hadid, who has worn countless Tabitha Simmons styles, including leopard-print boots and heavy-duty lace-up hikers.

Gigi Hadid wearing Tabitha Simmons leopard print booties. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Gigi Hadid wearing blue leather lace-up boots from Tabitha Simmons. CREDIT: Shutterstock

And Simmons’ fan base extends to the royals, too. During Meghan Markle’s first royal tour, the duchess wore the Tabitha Simmons Millie slingbacks a grand total of three times.

Meghan Markle wears a Zimmermann dress and Tabitha Simmons Millie slingbacks. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

