From Meghan Markle to Gigi Hadid, Stars Are Obsessed With Tabitha Simmons Shoes

By Claudia Miller
Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry attend an official welcome ceremony in the city centre's Albert Park, SuvaPrince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex tour of Fiji - 23 Oct 2018The Duke and Duchess will attend an official welcome ceremony in the city centre's Albert Park. The ceremony, known as the Veirqaraqaravi Vakavanua, embodies Fijian cultural identity and heritage, and will mirror in format that of the one attended by The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh in 1953. It will involve a number of traditional elements of Fijian culture, including the presentation of the Tabua, and a Kava ceremony. A traditional dance, known as the Meke, will also be performed by members of the Nakelo village.
Meghan Markle in Fiji in October 2018.
This year’s FNAA Designer of the Year is a name you probably already know because it seems as though every celebrity wears her shoes: Tabitha Simmons.

The designer was born and raised in England and began her fashion career as a model. But she transitioned into the design side of the industry when she launched her first collection in 2009 and was awarded her first award from FN for Launch of the Year.

And in the nine years since, she’s racked up an impressive fan base.

One of her longest supporter is Lily Aldridge. Not only has the supermodel worn the brand for years, but she lends her support at Simmons’ events and shows. She accompanied the designer to the 2018 Fashion Awards. lily aldridge, tabitha simmons
Lily Aldridge (R) and Tabitha Simmons at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards.

Another loyal follower is Gigi Hadid, who has worn countless Tabitha Simmons styles, including leopard-print boots and heavy-duty lace-up hikers.

gigi hadid, tabitha simmons
Gigi Hadid wearing Tabitha Simmons leopard print booties.
gigi hadid, tabitha simmons
Gigi Hadid wearing blue leather lace-up boots from Tabitha Simmons.
And Simmons’ fan base extends to the royals, too. During Meghan Markle’s first royal tour, the duchess wore the Tabitha Simmons Millie slingbacks a grand total of three times.

zimmermann dress, tabitha simmons shoes, Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry attend an official welcome ceremony in the city centre's Albert Park, SuvaPrince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex tour of Fiji - 23 Oct 2018The Duke and Duchess will attend an official welcome ceremony in the city centre's Albert Park. The ceremony, known as the Veirqaraqaravi Vakavanua, embodies Fijian cultural identity and heritage, and will mirror in format that of the one attended by The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh in 1953. It will involve a number of traditional elements of Fijian culture, including the presentation of the Tabua, and a Kava ceremony. A traditional dance, known as the Meke, will also be performed by members of the Nakelo village.
Meghan Markle wears a Zimmermann dress and Tabitha Simmons Millie slingbacks.
See all the stars who have worn Tabitha Simmons’ shoes here.

