Celebrities and Their Sparkliest Shoes Are Perfect for the Holidays

The holidays are officially here and nothing says “I’m feeling festive” more than a pair of sparkly shoes. In celebration of the merry season, we rounded up some of the sparkliest shoes that celebrities have worn recently.

At the 2018 Innovator Awards this month, Chrissy Teigen commanded attention in a head-turning look with shimmering crystal and diamond accents. Tom Ford’s strappy black satin crystal-embellished sandals amplified her sultry black velvet Alexandre Vauthier off-the-shoulder mini dress.

Chrisy Teigen wearing an Alexandre Vauthier off-the-shoulder mini dress with Tom Ford crystal satin sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

During a visit to “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” in late October, Sarah Jessica Parker showed off a pair of glittery Naomi peep-toe pumps from her own SJP Collection. The heels went perfectly with her metallic Emilia Wickstead Nicoletta dress and maroon Ulla Johnson Frances coat.

Sarah Jessica Parker glitters in Naomi pumps from her own SJP Collection on her way to “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” CREDIT: Shutterstock

At the 2018 Matrix Awards, Halle Berry turned heads in a pair of eye-catching Roger Vivier Flower Strass Buckle pumps, which she wore with a gray pinstripe tuxedo minidress. The style, which retails at $1,750, features not only a glittering silver upper but a bejeweled toe buckle, making it hard to look away.

Halle Berry wearing crystal-embellished Roger Vivier pumps on the red carpet at the 2018 Matrix Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

