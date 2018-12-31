Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid & More Who Aren’t Afraid of See-Through Dresses on the Red Carpet

Red carpet dresses are works of sheer genius — literally. Actresses, models and designers alike have all taken a swing at the see-through trend over the years. Whether it’s a nude optical illusion or an almost invisible piece of fabric, these dresses are the sheerest of the sheer on the red carpets.
This month, Kendall Jenner appeared at the British Fashion Awards wearing a chain-style Julien MacDonald dress that left little to the imagination, thanks in large part to her nude underwear and the completely see-through top.
Paris Hilton tried the style in May at the 2018 amfAR Gala during the Cannes Film Festival. Her Nicolas Jebran gown tactfully used flowers and embroidery to cover select areas while still showing off most of her body.
At the same event last year, Bella Hadid also showed up in a sheer gown. She wore a custom design from Ralph & Russo that was covered in embellishment and jewels. From the thigh-high slit to the barely-covered backside, Hadid’s gown was one of the most extravagant takes on the trend.
Check out all the stars who love the see-through dress trend.
Want more?
The 10 Best-Dressed Stars of the Year
The 7 Most Showstopping Celebrity Red Carpet Moments This Year