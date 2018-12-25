Ariana Grande, Melania Trump & More Stars Prove You’re Never Too Old to Pose With Santa Claus

Christmas is here, which means it’s the season of jolly Saint Nick, and celebrities have been known to get in on the fun. From onstage performances to party appearances, Santa Claus keeps himself quite busy mingling with the industry folk.

Anyone who is a fan of Christmas music is also a fan of Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas,” and Santa is no exception. Last year, he made a stop at Carey’s performance in New York and brought along his bag of gifts.

Mariah Carey and Santa Claus at the Beacon Theatre, New York, Dec. 5, 2017. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Ariana Grande took her chance to pose with Father Christmas in 2013 when the two checked out the views from the top of the Empire State Building. The then-20-year-old wore a pair of platform black suede heels, while Santa chose his signature leather workboots.

Ariana Grande is seen visiting the Empire State Building in New York with Santa Claus, Nov. 26, 2013. CREDIT: Splash News

Royals are huge Santa fans, too. Last year, Prince Charles had the honor of shaking St. Nick’s hand in Wales while visiting Castell Coch to learn about the castle’s history and refurbishment during the holiday season.

Prince Charles meets Father Christmas in Wales, Dec. 8, 2017. CREDIT: Shutterstock

America’s leaders also shared some quality time with Santa. First lady Melania Trump read “The Polar Express” at the local children’s medical center with Mr. Claus in 2017.

First lady Melania Trump, accompanied by Santa Claus, reads “The Polar Express” to children at the Children’s National Medical Center, in Washington, D.C., Dec. 7, 2017. CREDIT: Shutterstock

See all the stars who love Santa Claus here.

Want more?

The Top 10 Shoe Trends of 2018

The Best Places to Rent Holiday Party Outfits

Why Nike Is Riding High Heading Into the Holidays