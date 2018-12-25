Ariana Grande, Melania Trump & More Stars Prove You’re Never Too Old to Pose With Santa Claus

Christmas is here, which means it’s the season of jolly Saint Nick, and celebrities have been known to get in on the fun. From onstage performances to party appearances, Santa Claus keeps himself quite busy mingling with the industry folk.
Anyone who is a fan of Christmas music is also a fan of Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas,” and Santa is no exception. Last year, he made a stop at Carey’s performance in New York and brought along his bag of gifts.
Ariana Grande took her chance to pose with Father Christmas in 2013 when the two checked out the views from the top of the Empire State Building. The then-20-year-old wore a pair of platform black suede heels, while Santa chose his signature leather workboots.
Royals are huge Santa fans, too. Last year, Prince Charles had the honor of shaking St. Nick’s hand in Wales while visiting Castell Coch to learn about the castle’s history and refurbishment during the holiday season.
America’s leaders also shared some quality time with Santa. First lady Melania Trump read “The Polar Express” at the local children’s medical center with Mr. Claus in 2017.
See all the stars who love Santa Claus here.
Want more?
The Top 10 Shoe Trends of 2018
The Best Places to Rent Holiday Party Outfits
Why Nike Is Riding High Heading Into the Holidays