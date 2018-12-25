Sign up for our newsletter today!

18 Photos of Celebrities Looking Festive in Red and Green Outfits

By Ella Chochrek
Bebe Rexha (L) and Olivia Culpo
When dressing up for holiday events, it can be tempting to want to pull off festive red and green looks. But how do you style a colorful holiday ensemble without looking tacky? Enter: celebrities.

At an event in November, Olivia Culpo looked glamorous in a red minidress with embellishments and a strapless neckline. The 2012 Miss Universe kept her look simple with strappy sandals in the same shade and minimal jewelry.

Olivia CulpoOlivia Culpo and Cointreau Unveil the Designer Cocktail Series Celebrating The Art of the Mix, New York, USA - 08 Nov 2018
Olivia Culpo wears a red minidress and strappy sandals.
CREDIT: Marion Curtis/Shutterstock

For an ensemble that’s appropriately warm in the December chill, draw inspiration from “Meant to Be” singer Bebe Rexha. The pop star was stylish at a November event in a glittery green jumpsuit with a plunging neckline by Michael Costello. She accessorized with drop red and gold earrings, finishing off her stylish look with a pair of soaring gold sandals.

Bebe RexhaNRJ Music Awards, Arrivals, Cannes, France - 10 Nov 2018 Wearing Michael Costello
Bebe Rexha wears a sparkly green jumpsuit and gold heels.
CREDIT: PIERRE VILLARD/Shutters

Another option is to rock a pantsuit for holiday festivities. While pantsuits can tend to feel corporate, Emily Ratajkowski offered a fun take on the look at the Revolve Awards on Nov. 9. The “I Feel Pretty” actress wore a belted burgundy pantsuit with strappy black sandals for a chic look that would be a welcome take on typical holiday party dressing.

Emily Ratajkowski#REVOLVEawards, Las Vegas, USA - 09 Nov 2018
Emily Ratajkowski at the #RevolveAwards in a red suit.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Of course, a festive look could also include a good amount of black. Chrissy Teigen wore a stylish red dress in December, anchoring her look with over-the-knee black boots and a tuxedo jacket.

Chrissy TeigenChrissy Teigen out and about, New York, USA - 20 Sep 2018
Chrissy Teigen wearing a red dress and black boots.
CREDIT: Philip Vaughan/ACE Pictures/REX/

Click through the gallery for more celebrities in red and green attire.

