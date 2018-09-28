Kate Moss, Cindy Crawford & More A-List Stars Turn Heads on the Front Rows at Paris Fashion Week

After kicking off this week, Paris Fashion Week has already proved to be a star-studded affair. Top models, actors, musicians and more style influencers have arrived to the City of Lights to see the best fashion designers have to offer for spring ’19.

For starters, Christian Dior welcomed Blake Lively. The “A Simple Favor” star was spotted on the front row wearing a dress by the luxury label and PVC Christian Louboutin heels with studs.

Blake Lively attends the Christian Dior spring ’19 runway show. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Next up, both the Loewe and Chloe shows saw a big celebrity turnout.

At Loewe, designer Virgil Abloh sat front-row while Karen Elson and Amber Valletta posed for photos. Meanwhile, at Chloe, Rowan Blanchard and Haim’s band members looked on as chunky sculptural heels and comfort sandals hit the catwalk.

And one of the most buzzed-about celebrity moments so far came at the Saint Laurent show.

In the middle of the city’s Fontaine du Trocadero, the models literally walked on water.

To take in all the action, supermodel Cindy Crawford was there showing support for her daughter, Kaia Gerber, who walked the runway. Crawford was seen sitting front-row next to fellow model friends Amber Valletta and Kate Moss. Lindsay Lohan was also in attendance, along with couple Dave Franco and Alison Brie, Chiara Ferragni and Nicole Richie.

Cindy Crawford in the front row at Saint Laurent. CREDIT: Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Additional celeb-attended shows in Paris have included Balmain and and Abloh’s Off-White.

