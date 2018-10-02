Sophie Turner Looks Like She’s Walking on Gold in Fierce Boots at Louis Vuitton’s PFW Show

Sophie Turner, along with a grocery list of other celebs, sat front-row at Nicolas Ghesquière’s Louis Vuitton spring ’19 runway show Tuesday. Accompanied by her fiancé, Joe Jonas, the “Game of Thrones” star, who is a regular in the front row at Louis Vuitton’s shows, stepped out for Paris Fashion Week dressed in a stunning ensemble courtesy of the French luxury brand’s latest resort collection.

Turner opted for a head to toe resort ’19 look, complete with thigh-high black leather sneaker boot hybrids — an updated version of the original Archlight shoe.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas arrive at the Louis Vuitton spring ’19 show hand in hand. CREDIT: Shutterstock

She paired the bold over-the-knee boots, boasting a chunky gold flat midsole, with a black sequin-embellished tie-front T-shirt top and a shimmery lavender miniskirt. A cylinder-shaped leather bag in the same hue as her skirt topped things off.

Meanwhile, her leading man wore a crisp gray suit teamed with a black mock turtleneck shirt featuring the brand’s LV logo on the neck. The former Jo Bro completed his dapper look with clean black leather and silver sparkly Louis Vuitton low-top sneakers.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas pose together as they arrive before the show. CREDIT: Splash

