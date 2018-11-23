Celebrities Bundle Up to Brave New York’s Coldest Thanksgiving Since 1901

Thanksgiving is typically a day filled with feelings of warmth and joy, but it seems as though Mother Nature had other plans. This year’s Turkey Day saw record-low temperatures in New York — 19 degrees Fahrenheit, the coldest since 1901 — and the chilliest Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade since the tradition started in 1927.

But the bone-chilling cold didn’t stop the number of celebrities, like Tracee Ellis Ross, Rita Ora (who performed at the parade) and Ashlee Simpson, or the hundreds of thousands of paradegoers, from participating in the festivities. It also didn’t deter Nicki Minaj from embracing the giving spirit of the holiday. The pop star returned to her former home borough of Queens to take selfies with fans and to hand out hundreds of turkeys with help from the NYPD.

Scroll through to see how the stars bundled up on Thanksgiving.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Nov. 22. CREDIT: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

The actress was a vision in winter white at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. She bundled up against the cold temps in a long belted puffer coat that she wore with cuffed wide-leg pants and Gucci’s ultrachunky Flashtrek hiker sneaker with a crystal-studded chain strap. A pair of white frames and a cross-body bag finished her look.

Rita Ora

Rita Ora at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Nov. 22. CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

In contrast, Ora took the all-black approach. She performed at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade in a shiny belted Moncler puffer, a sheer floor-length skirt that was layered over black pants and high-heel boots with a rubber sole.

Nicki Minaj

Minaj and her mother returned to Queens to hand out hundreds of turkeys. For her day of service, she chose to wear a long hooded silver puffer layered over a black base, complete with boots.

Ashlee Simpson

From left: Bronx Wentz, Ashlee Simpson, Jagger Snow Ross and Evan Ross at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Nov. 22. CREDIT: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Ashlee Simpson and her family took a cue from Tracee Ellis Ross and showed up at the parade in coordinating outfits of all white — save for baby Jagger’s glittery pink Ugg boots.

Mackenzie Ziegler

Mackenzie Ziegler at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Nov. 22. CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Mackenzie Ziegler, younger sister to Maddie, showed up at the parade stopping traffic in a fiery red puffer that she styled with a black pom beanie, a plaid scarf, dark jeans and shearling-cuffed heeled boots.

Want more?

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade By the Numbers

A Look Back at How the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade Evolved Through the Years

Macy’s Q3 Earnings: Holiday Cheer for Department Stores