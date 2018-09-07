Sign up for our newsletter today!

Elizabeth Olsen Is Chic in Blue and More Stars at Kate Spade’s Spring 2019 Show

By Ella Chochrek
Kate Spade
Elizabeth Olsen made a stylish statement at Kate Spade’s spring ’19 show during New York Fashion Week this morning.

The actress wore a baby-blue dress with a floral pattern and ruffled sleeves.

CREDIT: WWD/Shutterstock

For footwear, Olsen chose black ankle-strap sandals with a chunky heel and crisscross detailing at the front.

A closer look at Olsen’s footwear.
CREDIT: WWD/Shutterstock

Olsen sat next to Priyanka Chopra, who sported a long-sleeved dress with a high neckline and a blue pattern, which she belted at the waist. Chopra matched her silver-toned belt to a pair of sky-high stilettos in the same shade.

CREDIT: WWD/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Kate Bosworth stepped out in a floral baby-pink dress with sequin-detailing along the bust and spaghetti straps. The star chose black flats to complete her look.

CREDIT: WWD/Shutterstock

FN had a chance to catch up with Draya Michele at the show, who reflected on the designer’s impact on her own life.

When I first got introduced to Kate Spade, I was of course a fan of the bags. However, I was really young, and we didn’t have a lot of money to be able to purchase them. So they were at one point a bag that was a goal — it was unattainable to someone like me, but it was a goal,” she said.

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

