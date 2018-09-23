Nicki Minaj, Alessandra Ambrosio and More Celebs Who Stepped Out for Milan Fashion Week Shows

After highly anticipated shows from labels like Fendi and Versace, Milan Fashion Week is drawing to a close.

While the fashion on the runway was memorable, the celebrity guests in the audience also pulled off mesmerizing looks throughout the week.

For instance, Nicki Minaj attended the Fendi show in a logo’d look from head to toe that consisted of a turtleneck and cozy pants. For footwear, she sported boots in the brand’s iconic “F” print.

Nicki Minaj at Fendi in logo ankle boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The rapper went for an equally show-stopping look at Versace. There, she sported a leather bustier over a colorful, swirl-patterned skirt, accessorizing with chain necklaces, a hood and long gloves.

Nicki Minaj at Versace. CREDIT: Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock

Also in attendance at both Fendi and Versace were Chiara Ferragni and Fedez.

The Italian newlyweds put up a coordinated front while doing the logomania trend at Fendi. Both opted for pants in the brand’s brown and black “F” print. Ferragni completed her look with slingback pumps in black, while Fedez selected chunky logo’d sneakers to finish off his stylish look.

Fedez and Chiara Ferragni in matching logo print at Fendi. CREDIT: Shutterstock

On the tail end of MFW, Alessandra Ambrosio sat front row at Giorgio Armani spring ’19. The former Victoria’s Secret model looked stunning in a blush-colored jumpsuit and gray sandals, wearing a pair of dark sunglasses in her hair.

Alessandra Ambrosio in a blush-colored jumpsuit and heels. CREDIT: WWD/Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more celebrities in the front row at Milan Fashion Week, including Rita Ora, Cate Blanchett and Poppy Delevingne.

Want more?

The Logomania Trend Came Alive in the Streets at Milan Fashion Week

Nearly Naked Dresses Were Trending at amfAR Gala During Milan Fashion Week

Nicki Minaj Turns Heads in Wild Colors at Versace’s Spring ’19 Runway Show