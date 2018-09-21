Nicki Minaj Turns Heads in Wild Colors at Versace’s Spring ’19 Runway Show

Nicki Minaj popped in the front row surrounded by her celebrity friends today at Versace’s spring ’19 Milan Fashion Week show.

The “Bang Bang” rapper wore a low-cut leather corset that was belted at the waist and a brightly patterned skirt with a thigh-high slit. For footwear, she selected satiny red sandals on a stiletto heel.

Nicki Minaj CREDIT: Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock

Minaj accessorized with a yellow and blue plaid hat and neon green gloves.

Rita Ora sat alongside Minaj in the front row. The “Anywhere” songstress dressed in a gold and blue beaded minidress that featured an unexpected hood, wearing a pair of black sheer tights underneath. She completed her look with black ankle-strap sandals.

Rita Ora CREDIT: Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley also made a statement with her style from the front row. The model sported an oversized neon suit jacket with no shirt underneath and matching trousers. The 31-year-old accented her menswear-inspired look with white sandals.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley CREDIT: Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock

Rounding out the front row were newlyweds Chiara Ferragni and Fedez.

The Italian influencer and designer sported a red, blue and gold plaid minidress that she belted at the waist, accessorizing with edgy combat boots. Meanwhile, Fedez looked sharp in a snakeprint set that consisted of a long-sleeved collared shirt and shorts. For footwear, the rapper chose white sneakers with red detailing.

Chiara Ferragni and Fedez CREDIT: Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock

