The Sparkliest Celebrity Outfits to Inspire Your New Year’s Eve Look

New Year’s Eve is fast approaching — and with it comes the best time of year to pluck your glittery dresses from your closet.

On the red carpet, glittery looks can be found all year long, and some of them are perfect for you to draw inspiration from when choosing your own New Year’s outfit.

One great example comes courtesy of Jennifer Lopez. The “On the Floor” singer pulled off an insanely stylish look at the Billboard Latin Music Awards this April. She wore a disco ball-inspired minidress with cut-out detailing at the ribs and long sleeves. The 49-year-old completed her look with soaring silver sandals.

Jennifer Lopez wears a shiny minidress with silver sandals on the red carpet. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For a more subtle take on glittery New Year’s style, look to Tessa Thompson’s look from the “Creed II” premiere. The 35-year-old actress was chic in a Prada minidress with sheer sleeves that had sparkle detailing throughout. She finished off the ensemble with silver sandals and a neon green clutch.

Tessa Thompson in a custom Prada minidress with silver heels. CREDIT: Amy Sussman/Shutterstock

If you want to be the center of attention at this year’s party, try out an outfit inspired by Gigi Hadid’s Victoria’s Secret after-party look. Following the fashion show, the 23-year-old model slipped into a form-fitting Versace catsuit that glimmered as she posed for photographers. Hadid chose trendy see-through pumps to complete the showstopping look, selecting a Christian Louboutin pair with sparkly embellishment.

Gigi Hadid at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show After Party 2018. CREDIT: Shutterstock

