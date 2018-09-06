Paris Jackson, Hailee Steinfeld and More Celebrities on the Front Row at Tom Ford Spring 2019

As per usual, Tom Ford’s New York Fashion Week spring 2019 runway show Wednesday night in New York brought out a number of famous faces, from Paris Jackson to Hailee Steinfeld to Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding to Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson.

“Honestly, this sort of stuff excites me so much, and I’m so excited to see this show in particular and see what gorgeous creations are about to walk down this runway,” Steinfeld told FN’s Fashion Editor Shannon Adducci on the front row. Wearing a jet look head to toe — including a catsuit — the starlet also sported the footwear theme of the collection — pointy pumps.

Hailee Steinfeld at the Tom Ford spring 2019 runway show. CREDIT: Amy Sussman/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Hanks and his wife of 30+ years, Rita Wilson, chatted it up with Vogue editrix Anna Wintour and actor Henry Golding, as they awaited the show’s start.

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Anna Wintour and Henry Golding in the front row at the Tom Ford show. CREDIT: Mark Von Holden/Shutterstock

“I feel like I need to be educated on what’s going on — what the trends are. I love a good boot,” added Steinfeld when asked about her favorite latest shoe styles. The 21-year-old noted, however, that she did scoop up a pair of Paige Denim heels this week, with the recent launch of their shoe line. “I got the cutest pair of black heels that I feel like I will be living in until it gets too cold,” she said.

Others in attendance included Paris Jackson and Gina Gershon.

