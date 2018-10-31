Celebrity Fans of Fila Disruptor 2 Sneakers — FN’s 2018 Shoe of the Year

This week, FN announced its pick for 2018 Shoe of the Year — the Fila Disruptor 2. We chose the chunky ’90s-inspired silhouette for a number of reasons: its undeniable trendiness, its influence around the globe and its unisex appeal. The Disruptor 2 also happens to be a celebrity favorite, with fans ranging from Emily Ratajkowski to Ne-Yo.

This summer, Ratajkowski was spotted on the streets of New York sporting the bulky white leather style, which retails for $65, paired with an ab-baring Kith x Coca-Cola rugby crop top and denim short shorts.

Emily Ratajkowski wearing a Kith x Coca-Cola top with denim shorts and Fila Disruptor 2 sneakers in NYC. CREDIT: Splash

Ne-Yo also stepped out this summer in a pair of crisp white Fila sneakers featuring a molded rubber outsole and embroidered logos. While performing in Las Vegas, the “So Sick” crooner styled the Disruptor 2 with bright red Hawaiian print shorts and a plain white V-neck tee.

Ne-Yo performing in Vegas wearing Hawaiian shorts and the Fila Disruptor 2. CREDIT: Shutterstock

This year, Dakota Fanning was spotted catching a flight out of LAX in the affordable kicks, which she wore with a burgundy velvet tracksuit. Round sunglasses and a hunter green leather Celine bag completed her airport look.

Fanning wearing the Fila Disruptor 2 with a burgundy velvet tracksuit at the airport. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For more photos of celebs rocking Fila’s Disruptor 2 sneaker, check out the gallery.

Want more?

Fila Signs Retired NBA Great Grant Hill to a Lifetime Deal