Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber & More Stars Who Love Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens’ workboots pair with everything from jeans to a minidress — and loads of celebrities are fans of the brand’s versatile footwear.

One major Dr. Martens fan? Hailey Bieber.

The newly married model frequently steps out in the brand’s shoes, particularly favoring its Coralia boots — a sold-out style with Velcro straps — in white. The 22-year-old loves to wear her Dr. Martens with jeans, sweats or cut-off shorts for casual but chic off-duty style.

Hailey Baldwin sporting a Champion hoodie, Gucci pants and Dr. Martens Coralia Boots. CREDIT: Splash News

Bella Hadid is another big proponent of Dr. Martens. The 22-year-old supermodel stepped out in a chic red Vivienne Westwood minidress with an edgy black beret during Paris Fashion Week in February. She anchored her look with black lace-up Dr. Martens.

Bella Hadid during Paris Fashion Week in Dr. Martens boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Hadid’s older sister, Gigi, also loves her Dr. Martens. Gigi likes to experiment with different colors and styles of Dr. Martens. For instance, on a September 2017 outing with boyfriend Zayn Malik, the 23-year-old Reebok ambassador added a pop of color to her look with shiny red Dr. Martens boots.

Gigi Hadid wears a gray sweatshirt, jeans and Doc Martens while out in New York with boyfriend Zayn Malik on Sept. 14, 2017. CREDIT: Splash News

While many of the celebrity fans of Dr. Martens are women, the brand also has its fair share of male fans. Among them is Orlando Bloom. The 41-year-old “Pirates of the Caribbean” star was fashionable in Docs this summer, pairing a white lace-up pair of shoes with a button-down shirt and jeans.

Orlando Bloom wearing jeans and white Dr. Martens. CREDIT: Shutterstock

